Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Knotted White Top And Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

Tarsha Whitmore, a buxom bombshell from Australia with a whopping 572,000 Instagram followers, shared a sizzling new photo that had her fans drooling.

In the snap, Whitmore was lounging on a tennis court, but she wasn’t actually playing tennis. Instead, the beauty propped herself up on her hands and flaunted her bronzed body for the camera, spreading out in front of the net on the court. She rocked a white t-shirt that covered her cleavage, but she gave it a sexy touch by knotting the waist to reveal plenty of her toned abs.

She paired the t-shirt with some skimpy white bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The bottoms covered barely anything, with thin straps that stretched over Whitmore’s hips and showed off her legs. Whitmore’s belly button piercing was on display, with her flawless skin glowing in the sunlight.

Despite the athletic setting, Whitmore’s makeup wouldn’t look out of place on the red carpet.

The beauty opted for bronzed tones on her face, rocking a look that included a nude brown shade on her plump lips, plenty of lashes, and bronzed shadow on her eyes. Her eyebrows were on point, and she kept the look casual by wearing her hair in tousled curls. She included a cheeky caption with the sexy picture and tagged the clothing retailer boohooMAN.

Whitmore’s followers loved the sexy shot, and the post quickly racked up more than 21,700 likes. Her fans filled the comments section with compliments about the Aussie babe’s bronzed body.

“Girl u slay all the time,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely stunning beautiful sooo gorgeous,” another fan added.

In response to Whitmore’s caption, one fan replied, “you can do whatever you want, wherever you want.”

“Game set match,” another user added, cheekily referencing the location of her snap.

When she’s not fooling around on the tennis court and taking sizzling hot snaps, Whitmore seems to be preparing for Halloween. Just a few days ago, the blonde bombshell debuted her costume on Instagram — and the sexy ensemble showed off the model’s curves to perfection.

For the holiday this year, it seems that Whitmore will be rocking thigh-high boots, elbow-length gloves, and a skintight black latex bodysuit that highlights every inch of her insane body. Her ample assets were barely contained by the suit’s plunging neckline. Even though Whitmore opted to wear creepy makeup in the snap, the overall Halloween-inspired look was incredibly sexy.