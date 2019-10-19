Bulgarian Bombshell Yanita Yancheva Sizzles In Plunging, Cut Out Bodycon Dress

The fitness model stunned in her little black dress.

Fitness model Yanita Yancheva has made a name for herself by showing off her unbelievable body.

The Bulgarian bombshell started the weekend off by sharing a sizzling snap for her 1.5 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Yanita posed outside in a figure hugging black dress, on a beautiful sunny day. She tilted her head and gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly. She styled her long hair in tousled waves and opted for minimal makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Yanita flaunted her flawless figure in the plunging, cut out bodycon dress. The model’s ample cleavage and long, lean legs were on full display in the sexy ensemble. The dress’s ruching also accentuated Yanita’s tiny waist.

The picture appears to have been taken at an earlier date, as Yanita wrote in the caption that she has been longing for warm weather.

Fans were floored by the post and were quick to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed an admirer.

“How can you be so so so beautiful?” question another.

“So sexy and beautiful looking,” wrote a different fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Stunning sexy goddess,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The tantalizing post has already racked up more than 26,000 likes.

It’s no secret that Yanita works incredibly hard to maintain her fit physique, as the beauty often posts pictures of herself at the gym on social media.

On Yanita’s personal blog, the stunner has discussed how she manages to stay in such great shape.

Yanita noted that she sticks to a strict, high protein diet. The stunner also described her intense exercise regimen, that includes pullups, dumbbell shoulder presses, squats, and lunges..

The model went on to say, however, that taking days off from working out are incredibly important.

“Rest off days are as important as training days for people who train. Our body needs to recover. On off days I like relaxing so I make sure I feed well to give my body the right nutrients to recover for the days to come,” explained the stunner.

Yanita also gave tips to those who are just starting out on their fitness journey.

“Remember that everyone has a different starting point and different goals. Don’t compare yourself to others, you are the most unique thing you will meet along the way,” advised the fitness model.

To see more of Yanita, be sure to check out her Instagram account.