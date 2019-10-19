Kaley Cuoco Makes Marriage Announcement On Instagram

Kaley Cuoco appears to have made an announcement on Instagram regarding her marriage. The Big Bang Theory star has been making headlines for having an unconventional marriage with husband Karl Cook, with the couple not actually living together. Kaley took to the platform earlier today via her stories, with husband Karl featured in the video.

The video showed Kaley and Karl appearing to be seated at a sporting venue. The 33-year-old actress was looking low-key and casual, with her face barely visible from beneath a baseball cap as Kaley also rocked dark shades in addition to a black puffer jacket.

Karl was sitting next to his wife but Kaley did most of the talking. She seemed to dispell any myths that her marriage might have crumbled.

“Babe tell everyone that we’re together, still… Tell the people,” Kaley said.

“Oh gosh,” Karl was heard saying.

Kaley was seen kissing Karl, then toying with his matty beard.

“You need to shave. What is this?” she jokingly asked.

“What happens when I’m not with you every day. It’s not good,” the star concluded.

Kaley does not post many permanent updates with her husband, although a black-and-white photo of the two recently appeared on Kaley’s feed. More recently, Kaley probably turned heads for showing Instagram her thong, but Karl likely has dibs in that department.

Extra recently quoted Kaley, saying the couple is in the process of moving in together. The star’s words suggested that she has been pumped to finally be living with her man.

“Life is about balance. It’s great — we are building our dream house, so we’re gonna be in our home together very soon. But as of now, it’s worked out fine for us. I have no problem with it.”

Kaley also revealed that the two aren’t together every single day, which she seemed to feel worked out well for both of them.

Kaley was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. The former couple became engaged after just three months of dating, tying the knot back in 2013. The two announced that they were divorcing in 2015, with the process finalized in 2016. Kaley started dating Karl at the end of 2016, announcing her engagement to him on her 32nd birthday. The couple got married in the summer of 2018.

Elsewhere, Kaley has been making headlines because her show, The Big Bang Theory, ended. However, the actress is not anywhere near done with her career. Kaley has new projects, plus a production company.