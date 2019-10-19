Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Looks Smoking Hot Rocking Insanely Tight Gray Leggings And Top

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom is constantly tantalizing her 8.3 million Instagram followers with smoking-hot selfies that show off her gorgeous body. Unlike many other Instagram beauties, however, Nystrom doesn’t tend to share pictures in which she’s rocking bikinis or barely-there attire. Instead, the beauty favors looks that cling to her curves and flaunt her cleavage, but still leave some of her skin covered up.

Her latest Instagram update was the perfect example of this. Nearly every inch of Nystrom’s skin was covered up, from her neck to her wrists to her ankles. However, the outfit she rocked was still insanely sexy because of the skintight fit. Nystrom posed outside — in her native Sweden — in a matching legging and sweater combination that highlighted her curves.

She wore high-waisted leggings that ended at her ankles, leggings which left very little to the imagination as they clung to every inch of her booty. She paired these with a sweater that likewise had a tight fit, emphasizing her assets. Though the look wouldn’t be out of place in the gym, Nystrom rocked it as a street-style look, pairing it with some pale pink high heels and carrying a Louis Vuitton backpack to complete the look.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her back in voluminous waves, and she opted for a neutral makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty. She posed on the pavement in front of an unremarkable looking white structure, and looked like a total babe in the snap.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy snapshot, and the post received over 46,700 likes within just 24 minutes. Her followers filled the comments section with compliments and just couldn’t get over her incredible body.

“Omg that set on you looks so Incredible! You’re so breathtakingly gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Absolutely perfect,” another user commented.

“I need a handful of that,” one follower who was fixated on Nystrom’s booty wrote.

“Where is that comfy set from?? I want one!!” a fourth admirer wrote.

The fit bombshell shares plenty of pictures in which she’s rocking tight yoga pants and athletic gear as she works on sculpting her physique. Just a few days ago, the beauty stunned fans with a picture of herself in charcoal yoga pants and a tight, light-gray sweater that clung to her curves.

Fans will have to ensure they’re following Nystrom on Instagram so they don’t miss out on any of her sizzling selfies. And, if her Instagram content simply isn’t enough, Nystrom also has a YouTube channel that she occasionally updates, sharing videos for her most fervent fans.