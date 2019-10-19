Tyga References Kylie Jenner’s Viral ‘Rise And Shine’ Song With Latest Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga recently joined in the fun and referenced the internet’s latest meme.

The “Rack City” rapper posted a photo on his Instagram page of a tiger-striped, orange Lamborghini for his 17.3 million followers to see. The luxurious car was parked in Los Angeles on a cloudless day, glistening in the bright sunlight. Tyga captioned the post with the same title as his ex’s now-viral clip from her Youtube page, which was posted earlier this week.

The tongue-in-cheek post quickly caught the attention of Tyga’s fans. At the time of this writing, the post has received more than 800,000 likes and upwards of 12,000 comments from Tyga’s followers.

“It’s hhhhharisen* shine,” one follower corrected.

“Bruh u crazy for this lol,” another follower chimed in.

“Lmfaoooooooooooo,” another user wrote.

Hollywood Life reports that Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” song soon went viral after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave her Youtube subscribers a tour of her home and office space. While waking up her daughter — 1-year-old Stormi Webster — Jenner gave her own rendition of the popular wake-up phrase. The small clip made its way onto the popular social media app Tik Tok, which has since been recreated, edited and remixed all over the internet.

In addition to receiving praise from social media users, several celebrities have put their own spin on Jenner’s catchy tune. Ariana Grande recently posted a clip of her singing the song, poking fun at the makeup mogul. Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson have also been seen singing the song together on Instagram Live.

Loading...

Tyga’s post comes after he has been linked to his ex-girlfriend, as the two megastars have been seen frequenting the same places on several occasions. The Inquisitr previously reported that Tyga and Jenner were rumored to have gotten back together shortly after Jenner split with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. Jenner was seen at a parking garage with her friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine.

Apparently, Tyga also happened to be at the same location as the reality star and her friends. The meeting quickly made headlines, and Jenner took to her Twitter page to clarify that she wasn’t on a date with the rapper.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Tyga and Jenner’s relationship lasted from 2015-2017, and the two were faced with controversy due to their age gap. At the beginning of their relationship, Jenner was 18 and Tyga was 25. Moreover, Tyga has a child with Blac Chyna, who was friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family prior to Tyga and Jenner’s relationship.