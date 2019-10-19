WWE News: Huge Names Added To Team Hogan Vs. Team Flair Match At ‘Crown Jewel’

The teams are almost complete, but one spot still remains.

The fans in Saudi Arabia are awaiting the WWE superstars who are going to head over for Crown Jewel in just a couple of weeks. There are some huge matches already confirmed for the card, but fans can’t wait for two legends to lead their teams against one another. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are putting their squads together and on Friday Night SmackDown, the Hulkster gained some big-time names.

Crown Jewel has been built up quite nicely — titles are on the line, and a number of huge athletes will appear on the show. Cain Velasquez will take on Brock Lesnar in one major bout, while boxer Tyson Fury will step into the ring with Braun Strowman for a battle of giants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there will be a number of WWE superstars not heading to Saudi Arabia for various reasons. Even though those talented wrestlers won’t be on the card, the confirmed matches so far promise a tremendous show.

One match that fans are looking forward to is Hulk Hogan leading a team of babyface superstars against a team of heels led by Ric Flair. With WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins being pulled from the match to face Bray Wyatt, Hogan had to find a suitable replacement, and had no issues doing so.

As reported by the official WWE website, Hogan announced Rollins’ replacement on Friday Night SmackDown — and it was none other than Roman Reigns. Not only was Reigns added to the squad, but he was announced to be the team captain as well.

On Friday evening, Hogan rounded out his team with Ali and Shorty G (Chad Gable), who will join Reigns, Rusev, and Ricochet. They won’t have an easy task ahead of them, though, as Flair is putting together a very strong team of his own.

Flair had four superstars on his team as Friday Night SmackDown began, but he hasn’t filled that last spot just yet. One more superstar is still needed to join Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Saudi Arabia is awaiting the arrival of numerous superstars for Crown Jewel on Halloween, and they will get legends as well. Hulk Hogan now has his full team complete and in place, but Ric Flair likely has one more ace up his sleeve. This is going to be a battle between legends, one which has fans excited to tune in.