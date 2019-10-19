Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage In White Lace Bra And Sheer Top

Maxim babe Kara Del Toro had her 1.1 million Instagram followers drooling with a recent Instagram update that incorporated what is becoming a favorite look for her.

The curvaceous beauty had her followers’ jaws dropping just a few days ago when she wore a black bra under a sheer black top in a sizzling hot photo. In her latest post, she recreated a similar look in a different shade. The beauty rocked a super sexy white lace bra that exposed plenty of cleavage under a white blouse with a plunging neckline. While the blouse would have been sexy enough in a solid fabric, it was actually crafted from a sheer fabric — with opaque white dots and an opaque trim — to add a tantalizing vibe.

Kara kept the accessories simple and classic, adding a pair of basic earrings, a pendant necklace that drew more attention to her chest, and a beige beret placed jauntily on top of her brunette curls. Her hair cascaded down in gentle waves, and she posed while sitting at a table at some type of cafe. A large frothy beverage was visible in front of her, and she admitted to her followers, in the caption, that she was feeling French. She also made sure to reveal where her gorgeous top was from, in case her followers wanted to pick up one for themselves.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot picture, and the post quickly racked up over 23,700 likes, including a like from country crooner Jessie James Decker.

Several of her followers couldn’t seem to find the words to express how they felt about the look, and they opted to leave a series of emoji in the comments section instead. However, quite a few users shared what they thought about the look, and about Kara’s beauty in general.

“So perfect and gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“You look so cute,” another fan added.

“Nice shirt. You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” one admirer said.

“Just my cup of tea!” Another fan referenced the hot beverage in front of the model.

“You look expletive incredible,” another user wrote, opting to keep the comment free of any NSFW language.

Kara has been rocking plenty of looks that flaunt her insane cleavage lately, and many that incorporate sheer fabric in some way. Fans will have to ensure they’re following the bombshell on Instagram to guarantee they don’t miss a single sizzling shot.