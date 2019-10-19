Alyssa Shepherd Convicted Of Reckless Homicide For Killing 3 Kids While Speeding Past Around A School Bus

She faces nearly 100 years behind bars if given the maximum sentence on all counts.

An Indiana woman has been convicted of reckless homicide for killing three children, and injuring another, when driving past a stopped school bus, The Indianapolis Star reports. Alyssa Shepherd faces nearly 100 years in prison if given the maximum sentence on all counts.

The Crime

Early in the morning of October 30, 2018, Shepherd was driving her three children in the back of her vehicle along a rural stretch of road outside of the town of Rochester, in northern Indiana. Meanwhile, three children — twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle, both six, and their sister Alivia Stahl, nine — were crossing the highway to board a school bus. The bus was stopped and had its lights flashing and its arm out.

Shepherd, however, didn’t stop, and instead drove past the stopped bus, striking and killing the three children. A fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, was struck and critically injured, but survived. He is still recovering from his injuries, and as of this writing has had over 20 surgeries.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, it was one of four fatal accidents involving school buses in a brief time period around the time of this crash.

The Trial

During her trial, Shepherd said that it was dark and that, though she could see the lights, she thought it was a stopped fire truck and not a school bus.

Jury is now deliberating in case against woman accused of hitting and killing 3 siblings at their school bus stop last year. If convicted, Alyssa Shepherd could spend more than 20 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/bgF4BllVti — Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) October 18, 2019

However, prosecutors brought out witnesses who testified that, though it was dark, Shepherd could have clearly seen that a school bus was stopped.

Her attorney, Michael Tuszynski, noted that Shepherd had been traveling at approximately 45 miles per hour prior to the crash, saw the blinking school bus lights and slowed down.

“Suddenly she sees the children, She brakes. But it was too late,” Tuszynski said.

Loading...

The Verdict

This week, a jury determined that Shepherd did, in fact, kill the three children and injure the fourth based on her actions that day. She was convicted of three felony counts of reckless homicide, a felony count of criminal recklessness, and a misdemeanor count of passing a school bus causing injury when the arm is extended. She faces up to 21-and-a-half years if given the maximum sentence on each of the felony counts.

The Aftermath

Though Shepherd has been held criminally liable for the crash that day, Tuszynski says that the accident could have been prevented with better planning. A witness wondered aloud why the school district made the kids cross a busy highway to board their school bus, rather than simply having the bus enter the trailer park where the kids lived and board there in safety. And indeed, The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation announced after the crash that that particular bus stop would be moved into the neighborhood trailer park.