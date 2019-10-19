Donald Trump Tweets Attack Video Accusing Mitt Romney Of Being A ‘Democrat Secret Asset’

On Friday, President Donald Trump posted a video that called Mitt Romney, the Republican senator from Utah, of being a “Democrat secret asset” who was trying to “infiltrate” the Trump administration. According to the Washington Examiner, the president called for Republicans to unite against the “slippery” Utah politician.

Despite being a member of Trump’s own party, the president has frequently attacked the senator after Romney made it clear that he doesn’t always approve of the work that Trump is doing. Most recently, Romney criticized Trump’s actions surrounding the Syrian conflict.

Trump had defended his handling of the conflict on Thursday.

“Think of how many lives we saved in Syria and Turkey by getting a ceasefire yesterday. Thousands and thousands, and maybe many more!” Trump said.

Shortly after, Romney responded with criticism.

“I also hope the cease-fire agreement is honored and that Turkey ends its brutal killing. But I note that lives are already lost and American honor has already been tarnished,” Romney said a day before Trump posted the attack ad. “We once abandoned a red line. Now, we abandon an ally.”

The video begins with a video made by the conservative PAC Club for Growth as a television ad, followed by multiple clips of Romney praising Trump. Finally, the video claims that Romney is a Democrat “asset.”

REPUBLICANS MUST STICK TOGETHER AND FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/chnSNURfFx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

Trump has downplayed the situation in the region. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the U.S. had secured a ceasefire in Syria.

However, some news agencies reported that violence has continued in the region, and on Friday, Trump posted an update to social media.

“Just spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen,” Trump said.

He went on to say that the U.S. had secured the oil in the region, something that, as The Inquisitr also reported, has been shown to be puzzling to some experts on the Middle East.

“There is good will on both sides & a really good chance for success. The U.S. has secured the Oil, & the [Islamic State] Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey,” Trump wrote.

It is, as yet, unclear whether or not the ceasefire will be successful in ending hostilities.