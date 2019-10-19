Lori Harvey Unfollows Diddy On Social Media As Romantic Rumors Continue

Lori Harvey and Diddy may be over for good after the model made a powerful move on social media.

According to Hollywood Life, things have begun to go south between the couple on social media. The stepdaughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey unfollowed Diddy on Instagram on Friday, October 18. While Harvey has reportedly unfollowed the Bad Boy CEO, he is still currently following her, and has access to seeing her posts and Instagram Stories. Harvey is one of the select people that Diddy does follow on the photo-sharing app, as he currently follows 1,225 people. This number stands in stark contrast to his 15.1 million followers in total.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Diddy and Harvey have faced rumors of a romantic link for several months. The pair first made headlines back in March after attending a party together. Neither party disclosed whether or not they were actually a couple. However, the two have been seen together on multiple occasions since. Back in September, the pair were rumored to be on vacation together in Mexico. Shortly before that, they were seen in Italy alongside Harvey’s stepfather and her mother, Marjorie. While Diddy insisted in the beginning that the sighting was a coincidence, a source previously disclosed that the outing had been planned for a while.

Although the couple has been mum about their relationship, Diddy being seen with another woman was reportedly the reason that Harvey decided to unfollow him. While Harvey was at Howard University’s homecoming, Diddy was spotted with Nicole Olivera. Olivera appears in the film Gemini Man alongside Will Smith. Through pictures that were acquired by The Shade Room, Diddy and Olivera were seen exiting a Maybach vehicle on Friday, October 11. The two were then seen leaving Nobu in Los Angeles. Diddy and Olivera have yet to disclose why they were seen together.

If Harvey and Diddy have decided to call their relationship quits, it would be the model’s second breakup within the Combs tribe. Before dating Diddy, Harvey was romantically linked to his son, Justin Combs. The two reportedly dated in 2018, and ended their romance earlier this year. Prior to dating Justin, Harvey was engaged to soccer player Memphis Depay.

Loading...

Prior to being linked to Harvey, Diddy was in a long-term relationship with singer Cassie. The two broke up shortly before Diddy lost the mother of his child, Kim Porter, after the actress and model died of pneumonia.

“They’re all doing really well,” a source from HL said of Diddy and his family moving on after losing Porter. “Kim is still a constant on their minds and topic of conversation, and it will always be that way. She’s their angel now more than ever. But life also has to go on, and the sun is shining for them all again.”