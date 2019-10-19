Carrie Underwood Stuns In Yoga Pants Workout Video: ’11:27 A.M.’

Carrie Underwood‘s powerful voice isn’t the only appealing thing about her. The Cry Pretty singer has been turning heads for her post-baby body all year – Carrie welcomed second son Jacob in January – with a new workout video of the 36-year-old landing on her Calia by Carrie athleisurewear line’s Instagram feed today.

The video showed Carrie’s killer endurance and agility, and didn’t hold back on showing fans just how great Carrie looks in sportswear. The singer may rock glittery hot pants on stage, but not every look from the famous blonde comes in the form of a glitzy stage getup. Today seemed to deliver Carrie in the most casual look ever, although there was nothing casual about the energetic workout Carrie was undergoing.

The video showed Carrie in an outdoor sports arena filled with empty seats. Carrie was seen solo, concentrating on her workout as she ran up steps. The footage seemed to show a mother whose dedication to fitness is second-to-none, with a zoom-in on Carrie’s face seeing the star in deep focus. Carrie’s arms were coordinating with her movement, and her breathing seemed controlled.

The outfits are always bang-on with this girl. Carrie was rocking a black pair of yoga pants from her range, with a baby-pink long-sleeved top covered by a puffy vest. The ensemble was a simple one, but Carrie looked incredible. The video also included a timestamp, plus a location mention.

Carrie has spoken out about her workouts. The star’s brand hosted an event in The Hamptons earlier this year, with the company boss having a chance to speak about her exercise routines, alongside her overall mindset. As PopSugar reports, Carrie detailed her balanced approach to life.

“I try to make the most of my time. I have changed my focus. Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that,'” the star said.

In fact, it appeared that Carrie’s overall attitude was a raw and real one. The star’s income might afford her plenty of spa opportunities, but it didn’t appear that Carrie was interested in pampering herself too much.

“I don’t need massages, I don’t need fancy getaway holidays… if you can give me an hour in the morning, that’s all I need in life,” she added.

Carrie appears both on her own Instagram account and on the Calia by Carrie one. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow one – or both – accounts.