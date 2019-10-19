Felicity Huffman Is Allowed To Watch TV In Prison

Former inmates described the type of life Felicity Huffman is experiencing in prison.

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman is in the midst of her prison sentence as a result of her role in the college admissions scandal. The disgraced star is doing her time at a federal prison in Dublin, California, that has a reputation for being one of the more cushy prisons in the area.

Reports of what actual life is like in the prison reveal that while it certainly won’t be a walk in the park for Huffman, she will get to enjoy a few comforts like sunbathing and even television, according to CNN.

A television will be available in the lobby for which Huffman will be able to watch until 8:45 p.m. on weekdays and 11:45 p.m. on weekends. In addition, on Saturday and Sunday she will be permitted to sunbathe on the prison decks.

While this description certainly does not make prison life sound too shabby, plenty of challenges will need to be overcome by Huffman throughout her stay. On weekdays, she will have to be up at the crack of dawn with her bed already made at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays. On the weekends or holidays, she will be granted a little extra sleep time as she won’t be expected to have her bed made until 10:00 a.m..

Athough this institution has been considered low security, the prison has housed certain famous criminals throughout the years. Sara Jane Moore, the woman who tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, did time there. So did infamous bank robber Patty Hearst and Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss.

Fleiss, who did her time at the Dublin prison in the 1990s, said certain unsavory incidents happened throughout the time she spent there.

“You’re in a very anti-social environment, it’s very hostile. There were some scary situations,” she said.

Lucky for Huffman, she will be spending only 13 days in prison. She was originally sentenced to 14 days behind bars but because she spent time in prison during her initial arrest, that will be used towards her overall sentence. The star is one of the many wealthy and successful parents who were caught up in this scandal.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud related charges after paying $15,000 to have her daughters SAT responses corrected so she would score higher on the exam.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said, ‘No,'” the actress and mother told the judge in court.