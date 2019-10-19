Felicity Huffman Is Allowed To Watch TV In Prison

Former inmates described the type of life Felicity Huffman is experiencing in prison.

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman is in the midst of her prison sentence as a result of her role in the college admissions scandal. The disgraced star is doing her time at a federal prison in Dublin, California that has a reputation for being one of the more cushy prisons in the area. Reports of what actual life is like in the prison reveal that while it certainly won’t be a walk in the park for Huffman, she will get to enjoy a few comforts like sunbathing and even television, according to CNN.

There will be a television available in the lobby that Huffman will be able to watch up until 8:45 p.m. on weekdays. On the weekends, this time is extended to 11:45 p.m.. On the weekends she will be permitted to sunbathe on the decks at the prison. While this description certainly doesn’t make prison life sound too shabby, there will be a lot of challenges that Huffman will have to overcome throughout her stay. On weekdays she will have to be up at the crack of dawn, with her bed already made at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays. On the weekends or holidays she will be granted a little bit of extra sleep and won’t have to have her bed made until 10:00 a.m..

This particular prison, though it is low security, has housed some famous criminals throughout the years. Sara Jane Moore, the woman who tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975 did time there. In addition, infamous bank robber Patty Hearst and Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss also once called the prison home.

Fleiss, who did her time at the Dublin prison in the 1990s, said there were some scary incidents throughout the time she spent there.

“You’re in a very anti-social environment, it’s very hostile. There were some scary situations,” she said.

Lucky for Huffman, she will be spending only 13 days total in prison. She was originally sentenced to 14 days behind bars but because she spent time in prison during her initial arrest, that will be used towards her overall time. The star is one of the many wealthy and successful parents that were caught up in this scandal.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud related charges after paying $15,000 to have her daughters SAT responses corrected so she would score higher on the exam.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said, ‘No,'” she told the judge in court.