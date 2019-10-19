Lady Gaga Had Almost Her ‘Entire Body’ X-Rayed After Tumbling Off The Stage, Says She’s In ‘A Lot Of Pain’

Lady Gaga had to take special precautions after falling off a Las Vegas stage earlier this week, precautions that involved being x-rayed from head-to-toe. The “Just Dance” singer posted a photo on social media informing fans that she had to have almost her “entire body” checked out after she — and a fan — fell off the stage while dancing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Oscar-winning performer was singing in her “Enigma” show on Thursday. While belting out her hit “Bad Romance” at the MGM’s Park Theater, she invited a fan on stage. The fan picked the petite singer up and lost his balance while dancing with her and the two fell off the stage together.

Multiple fans caught the event on camera, showing Gaga wrapping her legs around the fan’s waist. He attempts to hoist her up to get a better grip before losing his balance and falling on top of her, both landing to the side of the stage.

The crowd roars in shock and fear as the audience gathers around her to see if she is ok, many seeking to help Gaga back to her feet. A short while later, the singer returned to the stage and finished her show. On Friday, she posted a follow-up photo of a skeletal hand making the “ok” symbol, telling fans that she’d had a number of x-rays.

She also posted a photo to Instagram detailing her grueling post-show routine.

“Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20,” she captioned the post.

A day after the fall, Gaga partied with her makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, and said that even though she was in “a lot of pain,” she wasn’t going to miss her friend’s bachelorette dinner, per Yahoo!.

Gaga recently revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia, a disease that causes chronic pain, forcing her to cancel a leg of her 2017 European tour. She opened up to Allure about her struggle with the challenging disorder, which she says was triggered by a sexual assault that she suffered when she was 19.

“I get so irritated with people who don’t believe fibromyalgia is real. For me, and I think for many others, it’s really a cyclone of anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma, and panic disorder, all of which sends the nervous system into overdrive, and then you have nerve pain as a result,” she said. “People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it’s every day waking up not knowing how you’re going to feel.”