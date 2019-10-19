WWE News: Second Cain Velasquez Match Confirmed, Superstar Reveals Other Commitments

Cain Velasquez will face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel on October 31, but the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has also signed a lucrative multi-year deal with WWE, indicating that this match will be the first of many.

While the future of Velasquez in sports entertainment is unpredictable at the time of this writing, he does have another match in the works. As reported by WWE, he will team with Rey Mysterio at a Mexico City live event at the end of November.

This match makes Velasquez’s current brand situation complicated. At Crown Jewel, he’ll wrestle the WWE Champion of Friday Night SmackDown for his title, but his partnership with a Monday Night Raw superstar at the Mexico City show suggests that he’ll remain a free agent for the time being.

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WhatCulture reports that Velasquez will be a special attraction — one who isn’t tied to either brand. Of course, that could all change if he walks away with the championship at Crown Jewel.

Since joining WWE, Velasquez has been an ally of Mysterio’s. He confronted Lesnar after “The Beast Incarnate” viciously attacked Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick, on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.

On a subsequent episode, Mysterio revealed that Velasquez is Dominick’s godfather. That, coupled with the history Velasquez has shared with Lesnar — one going all the way back to their UFC days — has been the focus of their current rivalry.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Velasquez has vowed to be a different breed of superstar than Lesnar. He has already criticized the way his rival conducts himself in WWE, which can be interpreted as Velasquez saying that he isn’t a fan of Lesnar’s sporadic appearances.

Velasquez is currently working hard at the Performance Center in order to get ready for his WWE debut. However, the former UFC combatant already has some in-ring experience, having competed at an AAA event in Mexico back in August.

Velasquez is still contracted to wrestle at least one more match with the Mexican promotion. As quoted by Wrestling Inc., he recently sat down with Ariel Helwani to discuss his current situation with the company.

“[WWE] know I have one more obligation to AAA and they gave me the green light on that. So, it’s just… to me it’s a great opportunity to come in and be a part of the WWE roster.”

It’s rare for WWE to allow their superstars to compete elsewhere, but the fact they were willing to negotiate with Velasquez — letting him see out his other commitments — shows that they’re likely high on him.