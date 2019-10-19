‘World’s Hottest Ring Girl’ Arianny Celeste Stuns While Flaunting Cleavage In Plunging Red Top

Arianny Celeste has been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Ring Girl” for good reason. Not only does she stun inside the UFC Octagon, but she also sizzles outside of the ring, and the model’s latest Instagram update, where she flaunts her cleavage in a plunging top with a sweetheart neckline proves it.

In the sexy snapshot, Arianny ditched her skimpy polka-dot bathing suit for a pair of skintight black jeans and a revealing red top. The pants showcased Celeste’s tiny little waist and long, lean legs while the top boasted a low cut that put the ring girl’s massive cleavage on full display.

Arianny had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder as it blew in the wind. She also donned a full face of makeup, which consisted of defined eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a red color on her lips.

In the photo — which was liked over 23,000 times by her 3.2 million followers in the first 24 hours after it was posted — the model looks like a brunette bombshell as she poses with her thumbs hooked through her belt loops in a pair of sunglasses while leaning up against a sports car.

The background of the photo was also breathtaking as the desert and a blue sky can be seen at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas.

Arianny is a Vegas girl through and through as she attended the University of Nevada Las Vegas, or UNLV as sports fans more commonly know it, per her personal website. Celeste earned a degree in Fitness Management and Nutrition during her time at the university, which she currently puts into good use with her health and fitness posts.

While Arianny has become well known to UFC fans, she’s also become a familiar face due to her modeling career. The beauty has graced the pages of magazines such as Playboy, Maxim US, FHM Australia, UFC Magazine, and many more during her career, and her fans can’t seem to get enough of her.

“Yes!!!!! Get it girl!!” one of Arianny’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of her latest post.

“Fires flaming!” another loyal fan stated.

“Smokeshow,” a third comment read.

“You’re the coolest,” another social media user stated.

