‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Wows At Sushi Bar In Tight Jeans, Shows Off Bombshell Hair On Instagram

Kailyn Lowry never needed designer clothes or fancy handbags to look great. The Teen Mom 2 star flies the flag for rocking the low-key look, although this mom manages to pull off looking fantastic every time. Kailyn has even updated her Instagram to show off a snapshot featuring her rocking soaking-wet hair, and wearing a Calvin Klein bra. In that shot, the star looked beautiful without even having gone near a hair dryer.

Now, it looks like Kail has delivered a brand new Instagram photo.

Kail’s photo showed her standing with friends while holding youngest son Lux. A geo-tag placed the star at Kiku Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar – if anyone’s earned a night out at a fancy restaurant, it’s this time-strapped mother. Kailyn was looking sensational with what appeared to be very little effort. The blonde was rocking a tight pair of dark-colored jeans, with blue hues here echoed via a cute top boasting a bit of a rainbow feel from colorful and horizontal stripes. A well-known brand did seem to have been included, though, with Kail seen wearing Birkenstock sandals on her feet. The star was wearing her glasses, and fans pinching in on their smartphones likely noticed that a little makeup had been applied.

It’s always about the hair with Kailyn – those bombshell locks have even earned the star a business opportunity. Kailyn was seen with her light locks curled around her shoulders for a stunning finish, with her tresses appearing glossy, sleek, and a little plumped-up all at once.

Anyone digging Kailyn’s evening looks may wish to keep reading. Kailyn delivered a stunning look not too long ago with a photo of herself tucking into noodles, although this image was a solo one.

Hair does seem to be a bit of a thing for the MTV franchise’s faces. Chelsea Houska is adored for her flame-colored locks, while Leah Messer has garnered praise for ditching her choppy and somewhat-awkward styles from former years to now rock sleek brown locks. As for Kailyn, she’s CEO of her own Pothead haircare brand. She’s even spoken about why she started the business, with an Inked interview letting the company boss speak for herself.

“Well, I love my hair and I get a ton of compliments on it. So I wanted to get into the hair industry and I thought that CBD oil would be perfect to set me apart from other products. There are a lot of benefits to CBD oil and I figured that this was it. CBD oil is really good for your scalp and it makes your hair nice, shiny, and healthy.”

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn and her family should follow the star’s Instagram account.