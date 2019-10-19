‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Four Generations Of Forresters Unite

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for two weeks ahead promise a show of family unity when the Forresters band together. Eric Forrester (John McCook) will open his door to his son, grandson, and great-grandson in an unprecedented show of familial solidarity, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas Forrester, Master Puppeteer

While Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) may believe that he brought his family together again, in fact, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been pulling the strings all along.

Not too long ago, Ridge moved out of his marital home so that he could work on mending his children’s relationship with each other, hoping to allow them to deal with their own issues. He knew that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) did not want Thomas on her property, so he made the call to leave her house.

War On The Logans On The Bold And The Beautiful

However, B&B fans know that Thomas has been working on causing a rift between Ridge and Brooke for a while. And the fact that Ridge moved out — after Brooke confronted him about spending the night with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) — shows that Thomas’ plan worked out exactly as he’d expected it to. As far as Thomas was concerned, Brooke and Ridge are now officially having marital problems, and he plans on taking full advantage of it.

Thomas has been very vocal about his plans to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), as was reported by The Inquisitr. He wants the Logans out of their lives, and he wants Forrester Creations back in the family. He declared war on the Logan family, and wants them gone.

Eric Invites Ridge, Thomas, And Douglas Home

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that during the week of October 28, Eric will invite Ridge, Thomas, and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to stay with him at the Forrester mansion. This will come after Brooke and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) try to force Thomas to give up his son.

Brooke and Hope think that Douglas is better off with Hope and Liam, and they want Thomas to give up his custodial rights to the boy. Ridge and Thomas rushed over separately to confront the mother-and-daughter team. Of course, they will make it clear that under no circumstances will Thomas ever give Douglas up. After all, Thomas is the boy’s only living parent on this CBS soap opera.

Four Generations Of Forresters Unite

However, Ridge realizes that they need to remove Douglas from Brooke’s house. Since Steffy doesn’t want to let her brother live at the cliff house, he may appeal to his father. Of course, Eric will gladly welcome his family under his roof.

Thomas will be very glad at this turn of events. All of the Forrester men are now under one roof, and he is only a step away from having all of his dreams come true. Brooke and all of the Logan women had better watch out, because Thomas will try to convince his father — and grandfather — that only the Forresters should have a say in their fashion house.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.