Elizabeth Olsen Opens Up About Her Very Unusual Childhood Celebrity Crush

Elizabeth Olsen has apparently always been one for the classics.

The actress opened up to Us Weekly for a list of “25 Things You Didn’t Know About Me,” detailing everything from her most hated food to her plans to eventually delete her Instagram account one day. Apparently, there are things she doesn’t like about her account, though she hasn’t pulled the trigger just yet.

In the interview, Olsen also shared information about her celebrity crushes when she was a child, a crush list that included one classic crooner.

“My celebrity crushes growing up were George Clooney and Frank Sinatra,” Elizabeth shared.

While the legendary singer may seem an unusual pick for a 30-year-old who grew up in the era of boy bands and teen heartthrobs, Elizabeth says that she always had a different path. Despite growing up in the spotlight with two famous sisters, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, the actress told Harper’s Bazaar that she was never overwhelmed by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. She apparently preferred to stay away from the spotlight.

“It’s been helpful in helping me navigate how I want to approach my career,” she said of growing up with two famous sisters. “I didn’t know anything outside being famous, so it was never weird to me — that’s just what it was. It was always very clear that acting was a job; I never had this twinkly fantasy of people taking photographs of me.”

The report noted that Elizabeth Olsen took after her sisters, who were famously private and eventually left the acting world as they grew older. Elizabeth can’t quite avoid the spotlight as much — as her role in a major Marvel franchise has her appearing in some of the world’s most popular movies each year — but she tries her best. She is also the face of H&M, saying she was attracted to the company because of its focus on sustainability.

“It might be because my friends grew up in LA, but there’s no value in going to big parties and ‘networking,'” she said. “I think actually and truthfully wanting and make an effort to retain privacy is grounding.”

While Elizabeth Olsen may not get a chance at her childhood celebrity crush, she apparently found another musician who will do just as well. Back in July, the actress got engaged to longtime boyfriend Robbie Arnett, who is the frontman for the indie band Milo Greene.