WWE News: Unhappy Superstar Sends Emotional Message To Former Tag Team Partner

Despite occasionally going their separate ways throughout their WWE careers, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper have always found themselves teaming up again. They first appeared together in WWE as members of the Wyatt Family stable, but after that split they teamed up again — this time as the Bludgeon Brothers — and won tag team gold.

Prior to the draft they teamed again, this time to feud with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. During that rivalry, Rowan emerged as a singles star, and that appears to be his direction going forward. He was drafted to Monday Night Raw last week, and Harper recently took to Instagram to post an emotional message to his friend.

“Erick Rowan deserves all the success that he achieves and for some reason no one is willing to give him the credit or believe in him. Well I think he’s made you all believers now. He never needed me but somehow for the last 8 years we’ve always found our way into each other’s corners. I know he’s gonna tear it up on Monday Night Rowan. Let him talk, let him kill and let him be happy. I cherish you as a friend big man despite the rough start, ha ha. I’ll see you down the road.”

Harper clearly believes that his former tag team partner has all of the tools to succeed as a solo star, just needing the opportunity to do so. Rowan’s recent feud with Reigns showed that he can portray an admirable monster heel, and there will be a place for him on Monday Night Raw.

Harper’s future, meanwhile, is up in the air. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he requested his release from the company a few months ago. His request was rejected, however, and WWE added more time onto his contract for the months he missed through injury.

Earlier this week, Ringside News reported that the superstar is still unhappy. According to Harper, WWE tried to fine him for cursing, and he landed himself in hot water for criticizing the decision in his Twitter bio.

Since the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, several WWE superstars have asked to be let out of their contracts. The company isn’t willing to budge, though, as they don’t want their superstars joining the competition. WWE seems more likely to have them sit at home than become stars elsewhere.

At the time of this writing, WWE doesn’t appear to have any plans for Harper, so his frustration is perhaps substantiated.