Cheryl Burke’s Shocking Prediction About ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Contestant Sean Spicer

This could derail the show's attempts at making the series less of a popularity contest and more a competition based on dance skills.

Cheryl Burke, who recently withdrew from Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars due to an injury on the part of her celebrity partner Ray Lewis, just made a shocking prediction in a blog she posts to Us Weekly about whom she believes will make it to the finals of the series this season.

Burke, the first pro-dancer to win back-to-back mirrorball trophies (in Season 2 alongside singer Drew Lachey and Season 3 with pro-football star Emmitt Smith), predicts that Sean Spicer will make the finals of the reality dance competition series.

Cheryl stated to Us Weekly, “Trump tweeted for Sean Spicer (who is partnered with pro-Lindsay Arnold). I wouldn’t be shocked if he made the finals. Bristol Palin made the final … in a gorilla suit. She wasn’t the best dancer, but people wanted her there. So at the end of the day, you know, I wouldn’t be shocked. I said, ‘Lindsay, just wait, you’re gonna make the finals.’ She’s like, ‘No way.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, for sure you are.’ To have the President of the United States tweeting for everyone to vote for Sean Spicer?”

The dance pro has seen her share of shockers in the ballroom. She was part of one of the most stunning eliminations in recent memory when she and Fuller House star Juan Pablo di Pace were eliminated in Season 27 of the series, in spite of the actor’s superior dance abilities and admiration from the judges.

In November 2018, Cheryl and Juan Pablo received two perfect scores for their Argentine Tango and Salsa, after receiving perfect scores earlier in the competition during Most Memorable Year Night, Country Night and Halloween Night.

During the elimination, where both Juan Pablo and Joe Amabile from The Bachelorette were both eliminated, the Fuller House star’s exit came as a shock to everyone, including the judges. “There’s no justice here!” protested Head Judge Len Goodman during the episode, as reported by USA Today.

Of the final four couples that remained in the competition that season, YouTube star Alexis Ren, actor Milo Manheim, radio personality Bobby Bones and Harry Potter film star Evanna Lynch – it was Bobby who won in a shocking turn of events alongside professional partner Sharna Burgess, despite having low scores all season from the judges. It was the fan votes that pushed him through, and in turn, the show did a complete overhaul this season of the voting procedures to ensure that type of issue does not occur again.

Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

In August of this year, The Inquisitr reported that the show would be implementing new voting standards for Season 28 after the show took a year hiatus from the ABC network, including giving more power to longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba. The three now demand that proper ballroom dance technique is implemented during the performances as well as having the final decision over whom will remain in the competition and who will advance during the bottom two reveal at the end of each episode.

The show has also implemented live viewer voting this season, which will only allow fans to vote during the airtime of the show for their favorites. Voting officially closes ten minutes before the episode ends and the votes, which can be done via phone, text or online, are then tabulated to reveal the bottom two celebrities in the competition.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.