Carmen Electra Looks Smoking Hot In A Tight Catsuit & Corset For Charity Halloween Bash

Carmen Electra was a total blond bombshell in a leopard-print catsuit and sexy leather corset over the weekend. The actress had attended a charity event and showed off her flawless figure in a stunning Halloween costume in the process.

The Daily Mail reports that Carmen was a complete smokeshow in the tight bodysuit. Electra added to her cat costume by wearing a leather corset and straps around her waist, chest, and neck. She also sported matching black leather fingerless gloves and knee-high boots.

Carmen put her long, lean legs, curvy hips, tiny waist, toned arms, and ample cleavage on full display in the ensemble, also rocking a dramatic makeup look. Electra sported more leopard spots on her forehead, along with black lipstick, a painted black nose, dark black eyeliner, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bronzed glow.

The actress wore her long, sandy blond hair styled in straight strands that fell down her back. Her tresses were pushed away from her face by a black headband bearing metal spikes. She also rocked neon-yellow polish on her long, pointed fingernails.

Carmen was seen posing for cameras on the red carpet of the event, and then having a great time with friends once she was inside. Electra posted a few photos and videos from her time in the catsuit to her Instagram page, revealing that the event in question was in support of providing opportunities to people with mental disabilities and autism.

Recently, Carmen has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic TV series, Baywatch. The actress played the character of Lani McKenzie on the show, a series which also cast other beauties such as Pamela Anderson, Nicole Eggert, Yasmine Bleeth, Brooke Burns, Kelly Packard, and more.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Carmen opened up about how she got the job on the classic lifeguard TV series.

“At the time I was with UTA [United Talent Agency] and they said: ”Baywatch’ wants to interview you to be on the show. Pamela is leaving and they are hiring a new cast of women,'” Carmen revealed.

“I was so nervous. I had never acted in my life. I basically got the script and started. I walked into the audition and David Hasselhoff and everyone is sitting there. I’m just standing, nervously smiling, trying to do the best I can. The next question, ‘will you go put this red swimsuit on?’ I was in shock because at the time, I was shooting with MTV and I didn’t shave my legs,” she added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Carmen Electra by following her on her Instagram account.