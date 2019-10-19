Joe Giudice’s Day-To-Day Life In Italy, Explained

Joe Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey fame has been in Italy for a week now, following his deportation and release from ICE custody. It’s been a long several years for Teresa Giudice‘s husband, having finished serving out his prison sentence several weeks ago. He had initially been imprisoned for several charges related to the family’s fraud case. Now that Joe’s in Italy, he’s reportedly living a life of peace, despite being away from his wife and four daughters. His eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, has been sharing photos to her Instagram page of Joe after his weight loss, letting fans know how her dad has been doing overseas in the process.

Bravo’s The Daily Dish also has some updates on Joe’s day-to-day life in Italy, and it’s sounding like the 47-year-old is doing just fine. Joe is currently shacking up with his brother, Pete Giudice, and mother, Filomena Giudice, as the two are helping him acclimate to his new life. The father of four is also keeping up with his fitness regimen and trains every day with Pete.

Gia shared a clip of Joe’s impressive training on Instagram this week, and her dad is delivering the high kicks like he used to. Loyal fans of RHONJ will remember Joe practicing his kicks in his New Jersey home’s garage when he was feuding with Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, many seasons ago.

It’s unknown if Joe will pursue a career in mixed martial arts, but Teresa did hint that it could be in his future last month. Given the video shared by Gia, it looks like Joe is well on his way to becoming a pro.

In addition to extensive workouts, Joe is reportedly speaking to his daughters every day on FaceTime. Gia, 18, Gabriella Giudice, 15, Milania Giudice, 13, and Audrianna Giudice, 10, all get to see their dad every day thanks to technology. Joe also reportedly speaks to Teresa every day, despite reports of their relationship being rocky.

Joe has also been spending time with some extended family, including some cousins he hadn’t seen in several years. One of Joe’s grandmothers has also reunited with him, and it was reported that the entire family threw a big party for Joe as a welcome to Italy.

A job search has also been a priority for the father, who doesn’t expect to return to the United States soon. According to the Giudice family lawyer, James Leonard Jr., it was important for Joe to be released from ICE custody in short order, so that he could start working.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 will premiere on November 6, on Bravo.