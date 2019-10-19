Sarah Hyland Parades Around In See-Through Shirt On L.A. Streets

Sarah Hyland has been keeping up with Hollywood fashion trends – sheer seems to be it right now. The Modern Family actress has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, with the Daily Mail‘s paparazzi appearing to have followed the 28-year-old.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Sarah rocking a stylish and summery wardrobe. The star was seen in a skin-tight pair of blue jeans accentuating her slender legs – in fact, the whole outfit seemed to be doing wonders for showcasing the brunette’s petite frame – doing the splits in tight leggings earlier this year more than showed this off. Sarah had paired her jeans with a lacy and white shirt with cute embellishments and button details, although sheer materials here were upping the ante. While fans may have noticed the newspaper’s report dubbing the look a semi-sheer one, this was a pretty see-through look. The finish was impeccably classy, though, with Sarah affording somewhat of a fairytale finish by virtue of carrying two jars of sunflowers as she paraded her enviable body around.

Sarah’s look was also comprised of a white bra seen via the sheer shirt, plus a trendy matching handbag. The actress opted for pointed-toe and nude-colored heels in woven beige shades. Discreet jewelry from hoop earrings kept things light, with Sarah also seen donning metal-rimmed frames. The star’s long brown hair was worn down, with the glossy locks seen blowing in the wind.

Sarah has made headlines this year for getting engaged: the star’s engagement to Wells Adams was shared via her social media, with fans appearing to love the romantic beach snaps. While the occasion marks a new chapter in Sarah’s life, old ones still exist: the star comes plagued with health troubles, having undergone approximately 16 surgeries in her life, including two kidney transplants.

In 2016, Sarah’s father donated his kidney to help save his daughter’s life, but Sarah’s body rejected it. Speaking to Self, the star recalled the ordeal.

“When you have an organ transplant, it’s basically a foreign thing in your body. Your immune system will want to attack it and be like, ‘What is this? This is not supposed to be here,'” the actress told the magazine.

Sarah also mentioned fitting her dialysis treatments around her filming schedule, revealing that she’d chosen a dialysis center near the set.

“That’s why I’m so independent. In some areas of my life, I literally have no choice but to be dependent. I’ve been going through this for 28 years, and I still am learning how to let go of control and how to be patient,” the star added.

Sarah may have her troubles, but fans would likely agree that she looked stunning, happy, and carefree during her outing.