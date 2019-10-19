WWE News: New Stipulation Added To Seth Rollins Versus Bray Wyatt Match At ‘Crown Jewel’

Earlier this month, WWE made negative headlines following the Hell in a Cell main event between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

The match ended with Rollins being disqualified and retaining his title by default, which received a chorus of boos and a breakout of “AEW” chants from the attending crowd.

The reason for the negative reception was two-fold. On one hand, Wyatt has been on a hot streak since returning with “The Fiend” gimmick earlier this year. Fans were hopeful that he’d be awarded with the championship as a result of his great segments. However, the main reason for the bad reaction was because Hell in a Cell matches have always been non-disqualification.

The feud between the pair has continued since then, with an upcoming title rematch scheduled for the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia later this month. The match will be a Falls Count Anywhere match, and WWE has confirmed that there will be no disqualifications.

Furthermore, the match cannot be stopped for any reason. The company has claimed that the referee’s discretion ended their last encounter, as opposed to a disqualification. However, that wasn’t how it came across at the time.

Until recently, there was never any reason for WWE to confirm this stipulation for a Falls Count Anywhere match. These bouts have always been associated with hardcore wrestling, in the same way that Hell in a Cell matches have been since their inception.

With Wyatt recently being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, many fans will be expecting him to lose this encounter. Brock Lesnar, the current WWE Champion, is also a member of the blue brand. If Wyatt wins the Universal Championship, it will leave Monday Night Raw without its own main title.

The feuding superstars will also collide on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported by NYCB Live‘s Twitter account earlier this week, they will face each other in a Steel Cage match, which is another match type that’s synonymous with non-DQ stipulations.

Rollins was originally scheduled to lead Team Hogan against Team Flair at the event, but WWE withdrew him from the match to focus on his bout with “The Fiend.”

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Roman Reigns has since replaced his former partner as the leader of Hulk Hogan’s faction. He will be joined by Rusev, Ali, Shorty G and Ricochet to take on Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.