Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Gets Dirty On The Beach While Rocking Tiny String Bikini

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez is letting it all hang out in her latest Instagram photo. The Brazilian bombshell looked stunning as she posed in a skimpy bikini and bared her booty for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Suzy gets dirty in the sand as she crawls on her hands and knees and bares her backside for the camera. Cortez donned a black and yellow string bikini for the shot, which left little to the imagination, flaunting her ample bust, toned arms, flat tummy, rock hard abs, lean legs, and famous backside.

Suzy had her long, dark hair braided behind her head and down her shoulder, and wore a full face of makeup for the photograph. Cortez’s glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip to finish off the style.

Of course, Suzy’s 2 million social media followers couldn’t get enough of the sultry shot, and shared their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 5,000 times and leaving more than 100 comments in just the first hour after it was posted.

“Beautiful queen,” one of Suzy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section.

“Very beautiful body,” another fan stated.

“I love you,” a third person declared.

“Beautiful princess,” another comment read.

Just weeks ago, Suzy was crowned Miss BumBum for the second time. The Playboy model beat out women from across the globe, including the UK, United States, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, Mexico, and her own home country of Brazil to win the title, per Barstool Sports.

Suzy took home the crown sporting a tiny bikini and thigh-high boots that were made to look like the Brazilian flag and show off her pert posterior as she beat out Rayane Laura Souza from France and Jessica Lopez from Britain, who took second and third places respectively.

In addition to her title as Miss BumBum, Suzy is also known for being a huge sports fan and has admitted that she’s more than enthusiastic about soccer star, Lionel Messi. Cortez often posts photos and videos of herself watching or promoting soccer, and even stunned some fans when she tattooed Messi’s name on her hip right above her famous booty.

“I’m sure the best player in history will win for the sixth time the Ballon d’Or and the 2019 Fifa The Best award. I anticipated the celebration by making a tattoo with the name of Messi and the No10 along with the shield of FC Barcelona to celebrate the 120 years I love very much,” Suzy said after getting her tattoo, per The Sun.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Suzy Cortez by following the model on her Instagram account.