‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Talks Getting Drunk And Making Out In Latest Episode

The October 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County might have been one of the franchise’s raunchiest yet. The hour episode saw the women of the OC hop aboard a train to San Diego to celebrate the birthday of Shannon Beador. Nabbing a train to San Diego was a funny jab at the recent rumors surrounding Kelly Dodd and a sexual encounter she was suspected of having, which turned out to be false. Either way, the women still made fun of the “train” scenario and Kelly seemed to go along with it in good spirits.

Tamra Judge brought along several phallic lollipops and candies on the train as if the women were attending a bachelorette party. Tequila was flowing and some of the women got pretty drunk fairly quickly and couldn’t keep their composure in public. Perhaps the two most misbehaved women in the bunch were Tamra and RHOC newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Tamra caught up with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live after the episode aired and discussed the crazy events that unfolded.

After her WWHL appearance, Tamra also made a comment on Instagram that some fans took notice to.

“[That was a] hard episode for me to watch. Drunk and stupid never wins.”

Tamra shared a photo of herself and The Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken after their WWHL appearance and captioned the photo with her comment about the “hard episode.”

While it might have been a tough episode for Tamra to watch, it’s not the first time she’s overindulged on alcohol while filming the show. There have been several occasions where Tamra has acted out, to the point of stripping off her clothes and running around topless while cameras captured the whole thing. Just two episodes ago Tamra stripped and got in a hot tub with Braunwyn and Gina Kirschenheiter.

At first, Tamra didn’t seem too disappointed with her behavior when she sat down with Andy.

“We had a good vibe. Would you rather have kissing or fighting? Just trying to make everybody happy,” Tamra said of the night’s wild events. “I don’t remember [if she’s a good kisser]. But she said I was a good kisser, that’s all I care about.”

There’s more to come between Tamra and Braunwyn this season on RHOC, but don’t expect any more drunk make-out sessions!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.