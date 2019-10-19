Laci Kay Somers Pulls Down Her Pants To Expose Booty In Black Thong

Laci Kay Somers returned to Instagram this week after a short break, and she didn’t disappoint her over 10 million followers with the latest update, where she pulled down her pants to expose her bare booty.

In the photo, Laci is seen snapping a mirror selfie in her bedroom as she sports a vivid red crop top. The model has her back to the camera and turns her shoulders towards the mirror. Her gray sweatpants are pulled down to her thighs to show off her curvy backside as she wore nothing but a skimpy black thong.

Laci had her long, gray-blonde hair pulled halfway back behind her head and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and brushed her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup for the sexy snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Laci posed with a sultry look on her face as she held her camera up to the mirror and put her other hand in her hair as she accessorized her look with a pair of small earrings.

Laci’s followers when wild over the racy photo, clicking the like button more than 200,000 times and leaving more than 4,000 comments in under 24 hours.

“You are so beautiful,” one of Laci’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Gorgeous and so hot,” another fan stated.

“I love your hair,” a third comment read.

“Absolustely positively perfect,” another admirer said.

Meanwhile, as Laci seems to give off a wild energy in her photos, the model claims that she’s quite the opposite. In the bio section of her personal website, Somers says that she likes to stay home and watch sports instead of go out and party.

“People always ask me what I do for fun, for starters I don’t drink, smoke, or party! Instead I enjoy going to the gym, engaging with my fans on social media every day, and traveling! I’ve been focused on my modeling and acting career for several years now, and I love what I do. I’m a confident woman who know’s what she wants out of life, and is willing to make things happen on her own without any help from anyone,” Laci says.

Fans looking to see more of Laci Kay Somers and her racy photos can follow the model on her Instagram account.