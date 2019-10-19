‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Vows To Be There For Douglas While Hope Pursues Custody

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 21 promise high drama as the custody battle for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) begins. Both Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be shocked when they realize what Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) are willing to do to gain custody of the boy. In the meantime, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will deliver a blow to Hope, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will make it known that he is firmly in Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) camp.

Monday, October 21 – Steffy Bursts Hope’s Bubble

Steffy will get inside Hope’s head when she questions if Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) loyalties really lie with the blonde, per The Inquisitr. It appears as if Steffy will gain the upper hand during the confrontation and it will leave Hope stunned by the turn of events.

Thomas will tell Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) that she can help him regain his place at Forrester Creations. The designer will also confide in the model and tell her that she has been his muse in some of his designs, per She Knows Soaps. Obviously, Zoe will be flattered and will be more inclined to help Thomas with his wicked plans.

In addition, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will also ask Zoe to move in with him and Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero).

Tuesday, October 22 – Thomas Shocked By Brooke & Hope’s Plans

Thomas will be shocked when he learns that Brooke and Hope are quite serious about pursuing custody of Douglas. He will immediately leave for the Logan estate to confront the women about their outrageous plans.

Hope asks Liam to help her to provide Douglas with a stable home. She believes that together with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), they can be a happy family.

Wednesday, October 23 – Thomas Forrester Confronts Hope Logan

Ridge will try to coax Steffy to forgive her brother on the CBS soap opera. He will tell her that Thomas and Douglas will soon be reunited and stay together.

In the meantime, Thomas will confront Hope about her plans. She will try to convince him that she should be the one to raise Douglas.

Thursday, October 24 – Ridge Stunned By Brooke

Bill will head to Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) house to issue a warning to his son. Dollar Bill will reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) wants him to meddle in Wyatt’s engagement to Sally.

Loading...

Ridge will be blown away when he hears how Brooke tried to force Thomas to give Douglas up to Hope and Liam.

Friday, October 25 – Thomas Forrester Vows To Be A Better Dad

Ridge will immediately confront his wife about her actions. He will lay into Brooke, Hope, and Liam about trying to take Douglas away from Thomas.

An emotional Thomas will promise Douglas that he will be a better father to him. He will vow that he will be the kind of dad that Douglas deserves.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.