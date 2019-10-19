Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Bursts Hope’s Bubble Concerning Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 21 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) sorry that she ever pitched up at her house. Hope’s intention may have been to put Steffy in her place, but Hope will leave the cliff house questioning herself and everything that she holds dear, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope arrived home to learn that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had left her daughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), with Steffy. Of course, she was upset but it was a text message from Steffy to Liam that sparked her to go over to the cliff house.

In typical soap opera fashion, Hope blasted Steffy for the message she sent to Liam and told her that he was hers. However, Steffy reminded Hope that not too long ago, she, Liam, Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington), and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) were a family.

Liam arrived just in time to see all the drama and immediately came to Steffy’s defense, much to Hope’s horror. He felt that Hope should show Steffy some compassion and reminded her that Steffy raised the baby as her own. However, Hope was not done with her ranting. She came to the cliff house with a purpose and that was to stake a claim on Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will demand that Liam tell Steffy that his future is with her. However, it appears as if her plan will backfire. Steffy will gain the upper hand in their confrontation leaving Hope disillusioned by her future.

Although, the spoilers aren’t specific about what Steffy will do to gain control of the situation, The Inquisitr provides a few clues. When Liam visited earlier that day, he made it clear that Kelly and Steffy were also part of his family.

Steffy may point out that Liam has had plenty of opportunity to make it official with Hope. Why hasn’t he proposed to Hope? Why hasn’t he made it clear that she and Beth were his priority over Steffy and Kelly? If Liam was so eager to be with Hope for the rest of his life, Hope wouldn’t need to ask Liam to prove his loyalty. A man in love would make sure that the whole world knows who the lady in his life is without any prompting.

It appears as if Steffy may get into Hope’s head and have her questioning her relationship. Of course, this only spells out that the drama between Hope and Steffy is only beginning. And as The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know, a Hope and Steffy feud makes for some very interesting TV.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.