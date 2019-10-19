’90 Day Fiancé’: Tim Malcolm Addresses Gender Identity And Sexuality

This season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Timothy Malcolm, a 38-year-old American entrepreneur looking for love overseas. While appearing on the show, Tim’s stylish threads and feminine ways caused fans to believe that he could be gay or a transgender man, meaning he was born a woman, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, Tim insists the fan theories aren’t true and he’s setting the record straight, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

During his time on the show, viewers watched as Tim packed his bags and traveled to meet his girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona, a 25-year-old model living in Colombia with her young daughter. The couple’s relationship got off to a rocky start after Tim revealed to Jeniffer that he dated another woman from Colombia and that she still regularly messages him. After learning about Tim’s ex, Jeniffer tossed a drink at him and left him sitting alone at dinner. Tim managed to earn Jeniffer’s forgiveness but the couple’s relationship remained stagnant in the bedroom as Tim refused to get physical with his girlfriend.

Tim’s refusal to have sex led Jeniffer to question his sexuality. She later admitted to him that she sometimes thinks he could be attracted to men, and it looks like she’s isn’t the only one.

“Jennifer’s not the only one that’s said that. Let’s be honest,” Tim told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s a lot of people that have speculated that there are all kinds of issues going on.”

He went on to shut down the gay rumors by saying sex just isn’t as important to him as it was when he was younger. The entrepreneur said he’s almost 40 years old and he’s looking for real love.

“I know sex is an important part of love, but it’s not everything like it used to be,” he explained. “My biggest goal was just building a foundation that I thought would be able to last because I don’t want to be divorced.”

“I think that’s just strange that society just thinks if a man says no then he’s gay. If a woman says no, it’s fine. I do have some feminine traits. The gay thing was kind of out of left field for me.”

Tim said he found the transgender rumors “laughable.” He said the rumors have gotten so crazy that fans have been taking screenshots of his shirtless chest to search for proof in the form of surgical scars, which would indicate he had his “breasts” removed. Tim made it clear he doesn’t have an issue with people who identify as transgender but said that simply isn’t who he is. Despite the theories, Tim is staying positive. He said he was prepared for the criticism and understands it comes with the territory.

When asked about his relationship with Jeniffer, Tim remained tight-lipped but teased an explosive upcoming tell-all episode.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC.