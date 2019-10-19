NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Will Not Make Comeback With Dallas Cowboys, Owner Jerry Jones Rules Brown Out

Despite rumors that circulated earlier on Friday, it now appears that controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown will not be playing for the Dallas Cowboys any time soon.

Earlier on Friday, as The Inquisitr reported, on online rumor went viral saying that controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown, cut by the New England Patriots after just one game, could return to the NFL as a player for the Dallas Cowboys.

After he was released by the Oakland Raiders, the 31-year-old seven-time Pro Bowl receiver was picked up by the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots — only to see multiple rape and sexual assault allegations against him go public, as The Inquisitr reported.

Nonetheless, the Patriots kept Brown on the roster, and he played one game for New England — a Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. In that game Brown connected with New England’s future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady on four receptions for 56 yards in eight attempts, according to Pro Football Reference.

But New England owner Robert Kraft, reportedly angered by Jones’ “reprehensible behavior,” and other offenses, ordered the Patriots to cut ties with Brown after that single appearance.

The Cowboys, whose 3-3 record is good enough to tie them with the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East Division, now need receivers, as both Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb are now down with thigh and back injuries respectively. That led former Cowboys receiving great Michael Irvin to suggest that his old team reach out to Brown.

But according to a Yahoo! Sports report on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones quickly ruled out signing Brown, saying that he remains happy with the team’s depth.

“I don’t want to be talking about any other player,” Jones said in a Friday interview, quoted by Yahoo! Sports. “We’ve got some players out there that I think give us as good a depth at receiver that we have on the squad — let me be real clear about that — as I’ve seen us have in years.”

As if to drive the point home, Jones then added, “I’m not speaking to Antonio. I’m not speaking to anybody.”

Of course, a return to the Patriots remains at least a theoretical possibility for Brown, who despite the multiple allegations against him, continues to receive support from Brady. The 42-year-old quarterback even commented “Awesome” on one of Brown’s Instagram posts, showing the troubled receiver greeting a youth football player, as WEEI.com reported.

Though they remain on elf only two undefeated teams in the NFL at 6-0, the Patriots themselves are short of receivers for Brady, with only wide receiver Julian Edelman so far proving reliable. Both wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and running back Rex Burkhead, who also catches passes for Brady, remain injured. Tight end Rob Grinkowski remains retired, and wide receiver Chris Hogan signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason.