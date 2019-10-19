Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jill Gives Devon Bad News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 21, brings a confrontation between Amanda and Devon after Jill warns Devon that the will Cane found is truly Katherine Chancellor’s. Plus, Abby is stunned to realize that she and Nate are truly over.

Jill (Jess Walton) has disturbing news for Devon (Bryton James), according to SheKnows Soaps. All this time, Devon felt that the new copy of Katherine Chancellor’s will was a fake. However, in Las Vegas, The Inquisitr previously reported that Cane (Daniel Goddard) found the documents when he woke up in a strange room after somebody had knocked him out.

The thing is, Jill tries to let Devon know that there’s a possibility that the will that Cane found is Kay’s authentic will. Devon does not want to hear that, but deep in his heart, he wants his grandmother’s wishes followed even if it means his life will dramatically change.

Also, Devon becomes fed up with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Ever since Amanda showed up in Genoa City, Devon has been out of sorts. The fact that Amanda looks just like his late wife, Hilary, is just too much for him. He confronts Amanda, and he believes that Amanda will try to convince him to give Cane the money so that she’ll end up getting paid. Amanda doesn’t much appreciate the suggestion, and she realizes that she’s sick of everyone in town, given the way she’s been treated since surprising everybody as Hilary’s doppelganger.

Loading...

Abby (Melissa Ordway) is blindsided after Nate (Sean Dominic) comes to see her to try to give their relationship another chance. Abby has not had great luck with men. Her most recent relationship ended badly when Arturo (Jason Canela) ended up having a baby with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). The baby was a deal-breaker for Abby, and she called off her wedding to Arturo. Then, Arturo and Mia moved to Miami.

After several months, Abby finally went ahead and gave Nate a chance. However, the drama with Victor (Eric Braeden) came between the two. Nate hated to see how Abby didn’t fully appreciate how much faking Victor passing away hurt everybody else.

For Abby, she feels that Nate is continually giving her morality tests, and she’s failing. However, Nate is concerned that Abby will always put the Newman family ahead of any man she is with. Although they thought they could give things another try, it turns out that Abby and Nate may be over for good.