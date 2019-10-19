Turkey’s Recep Erdoğan Outraged By Donald Trump’s ‘Don’t Be A Fool!’ Letter, Tells Trump ‘We Will Not Forget’

The strangely worded letter sent from Donald Trump to Recep Erdoğan outraged the Turkish president, who on Friday pledged he would not forget Trump's 'lack of respect.'

Three days after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in which he promised to remove U.S. troops from Syria’s border with Turkey to make way for the country’s long-planned assault on the Kurdish people living there, Donald Trump sent a letter to Erdoğan.

The letter was so strangely written, threatening, and informal that according to one psychiatrist, it displayed “the thought processes of a 3-year old expressed in language of a 9 year old,” as The Inquisitr reported.

As he revealed at a press conference on Friday, however, the Turkish political strongman was less interested in psychoanalyzing Trump than he was simply outraged by what he called the “lack of respect” displayed by the president in the short missive, according to a report by Newsweek.

“We will not forget this,” Erdoğan said, as quoted by Newsweek. “When the time comes, we would like it to be known that we will take the necessary steps.” But Erdoğan did not specify what “the necessary steps” would be, or when he planned to take them, saying only that “this is not a priority for us.”

Erdoğan also blasted the Trump letter as “not in line with diplomatic and political courtesy.” As The Inquisitr noted, earlier reports claimed that when he received the letter, Erdoğan was so offended that he immediately tossed the letter in a trash can.

WATCH: Turkish Pres. Erdogan says Pres. Trump's letter to him "did not go hand-in-hand with political and diplomatic courtesy" and "it would not be right for us to forget it," adding that "we would like for it to be known that we will do what is necessary when the time comes." pic.twitter.com/T3KAS5ZUvW — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2019

Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic also condemned the letter, according to Politico, saying that he hoped “history will not record” the letter, which he said “lacks all the niceties, and it’s void of any established practices in that regard.”

Trump opened the letter with the sentence, “Let’s make a good deal!” He then warned Erdoğan that the Turkish president would not want to be responsible for “slaughtering thousands of people.” Trump then issued a threat, saying that he hoped he would not be responsible for “destroying the Turkish economy,” adding, “and I will.”

Later in the short letter, which was posted on Twitter by Fox Business host Trish Regan, Trump warns Erdoğan that he will be remembered by history as “the devil if good things don’t happen.”

“Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!” Trumps then tells the Turkish leader. He signs off by telling Erdoğan, “I will call you later.”

Also on Friday, Trump claimed that he had spoked with Erdoğan on the phone and that the U.S. was “doing very well” with Turkey. He also described Erdoğan as a “friend.”