Rihanna Sizzles In Instagram Video Rocking Insanely Hot Bikini And Cover-Up Combination

Rihanna, the singer, actress, and talented entrepreneur behind the Fenty empire, recently shared a smoking-hot video with her 76.2 million Instagram followers that had them drooling.

Rihanna decided to shout out to a song she was loving, “Best On Earth” by BIA and Russ. The voluptuous queen rocked a barely-there string bikini that almost couldn’t contain her ample assets and a tie-dye cover-up that likewise left little to the imagination. She set the video to “Best On Earth,” and had the song playing as she strutted her stuff down a walkway in what appeared to be a tropical destination.

The cover-up barely came to mid-thigh length, with the asymmetrical hem exposing nearly her entire leg on one side, and almost all of her curvy leg on the other side as well. She kept things simple with a pair of sandals and a sparkling necklace and finished off the look with a bright pink clutch and sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, her hips swaying as she strutted down the walkway like it was her own personal catwalk.

The smoking-hot video was shared just a few hours after Rihanna posted a video in which she rocked the string bikini without anything to cover it up. That particular video didn’t feature her proclaiming her love for a song — rather, it was a promotional clip for one of the latest Fenty Beauty products. In that video, Rihanna brushed the product over her upper body as it glistened in the sun. She exposed an insane amount of cleavage in that video, which received over 5.7 million views within just four hours and had her followers drooling.

Though the second video featured her a bit more covered-up, it still racked up over 4.1 million views in just two hours. Fans loved seeing the superstar strut her stuff and move her voluptuous body.

“No one talk to me for the rest of life. THE QUEEN AND LEGEND. THANK YOU,” Russ, one of the artists who she shouted out to, said in the comments section of the post.

“Vacation Slay season,” one fan said.

“Sis you really showing off!” another admirer commented.

One follower simply said, “them thighs.”

“Serving looks and body!!!” a fourth fan gushed.

Rihanna has frequently been showing off her insane body in slow-motion videos lately, so her fans can truly take in her dangerous curves. Just a few days ago, the bombshell shared a snap of herself in a skimpy black bikini and sheer black cover-up, likewise strutting her stuff down what appeared to be the very same outdoor area.