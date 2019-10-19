WWE News: CM Punk Reveals Terms For Return

CM Punk has been away from WWE for almost as many years as he was in the company, but despite having publicly voiced his anger and resentment towards the promotion, fans are still hopeful that he’ll make a big return someday.

As reported by WrestleTalk, “The Straight Edge Superstar” recently took part in a Reddit AMA with fans. One of the questions that came from an apologetic user who asked if he’d ever to return to WWE. Punk didn’t completely rule it out.

“Oh of course i’m going to get asked that, no need to apologize! It’d have to be a very big bag.”

Punk’s words suggest that it would require a massive payday for him to return to action, which WWE is more than willing to do in the right circumstances. Tyson Fury is reportedly receiving $15 million for his upcoming Crown Jewel match against Braun Strowman after all.

Of course, Punk would also have other demands that don’t involve money should he ever rejoin WWE as a performer. He’s been outspoken about how he wasn’t allowed time off while he wrestled for the company, which reportedly led to him being seriously hurt.

Punk has been more open about talking about pro wrestling again lately, though, and has even been linked with a return to sports entertainment — but not as a wrestler.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, he recently tried out for an analyst position on FOX’s WWE Backstage panel show, which would involve him talking about the product without having to answer to company executives. The show is owned and produced by FOX, meaning that WWE has no control over it.

At the same time, Punk might not be the best man for the job as he’s not up to speed with the current WWE product. Earlier this week, he revealed that he doesn’t watch any wrestling these days, but he is happy to see All Elite Wrestling find success since bursting onto the scene earlier this year.

At the time of this writing, Punk is enjoying success and critical acclaim as an actor. His upcoming movie, Girl on the Third Floor, will be released this month following a strong festival buzz.

He also starred in this year’s remake of David Cronenberg’s horror classic Rabid. The new version of the movie was directed by the Soska Sisters, whose previous efforts actually include two movies for WWE Films.

The former World Champion has found success outside of wrestling, so it will take something special to coax him into a return.