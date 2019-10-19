Mike Shouhed Posts Cease And Desist Order Sent From Reza Farahan On Instagram

Well, things just got awkward.

Mike Shouhed of Bravo’s smash hit Shahs of Sunset shocked fans of the show by posting an alleged legal document on his Instagram. The new post is two separate snapshots of a cease and desist order Mike’s former best friend, Reza Farahan, sent him over some tee-shirt designs.

It was known to fans for several months now that Reza had a major falling out with Mercedes “MJ” Javid over the birth of her son, Shams, and Reza’s treatment of her while she was in the ICU afterward. Mike’s drama with Reza is coming as quite the surprise, and as the former recently said, it doesn’t look like they’re “homeboys” anymore.

According to Page Six, Reza is demanding that Mike stop selling shirts with his face on them on Mike’s website, TrueGoldBrand.com. According to the cease and desist order, Mike does not have Reza’s consent to sell shirts with his face on them.

“You are selling and/or offering for sale articles of clothing misappropriating Mr. Farahan’s name, image and other indicia of personality,” the letter reads. “The selling and offering for sale of the Infringing Products violates our client’s unfair competition rights and rights of personality and public laws.”

The shirts in question read “Reza is my Homeboy” below a large image of Reza’s face. The shirt is a part of True Gold’s Shah collection and sells for $25. Mike has been joking in the comment section of the post where he shared the legal letter that fans had four more days to purchase the Reza shirt, suggesting he will be removing it from his website at the beginning of next week.

In the caption of the post, Mike said Reza could have come to him directly and the two men could have figured something out, without lawyers getting involved. Reza has not commented on the matter at the time of this publication.

MJ shared Mike’s post to her personal Instagram page, but has since deleted the post. She did leave some comments below Mike’s photo by engaging with fans who seemed to be on the duo’s side.

Loading...

When a fan commented that the cast of Shahs let fame get to them, MJ commented back, “Not everyone.”

Another fan wrote under Mike’s post about how television “got to peoples egos,” to which MJ replied, “there’s only one ego here though TBH.”

There has been no official announcement from Bravo regarding Season 8 of Shahs of Sunset, but Reza did confirm that it was going to be one of the most explosive seasons out of any Bravo show ever.