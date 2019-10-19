Ayesha Curry Looks Smoking-Hot In Black-And-Red Jumpsuit

Foodie and television personality Ayesha Curry had her 6.8 million Instagram followers drooling with a sassy double Instagram update she recently shared.

The beauty was spending some time at the Warner Brothers Studio, as the geotag on her post revealed, and she dressed up for the occasion in an edgy black-and-red jumpsuit that looked incredible on her curvy physique. The jumpsuit featured blocks of color and had short sleeves, a collar, and a zipper that went down the front.

Ayesha opted to cuff the bottom of the pants to emphasize her glittering heels, and though the jumpsuit had a detail at the waist, it didn’t cinch in much, allowing her to highlight her hourglass figure. The look had more of a street style vibe, although Ayesha accessorized with a gold bracelet and knotted headband to add a bit of playfulness and femininity.

Her hair was down in curls, and her makeup was neutral yet flawless. She posed next to a “one way” sign in an industrial-looking corner of the lot, and leaned against the wall with a serious look on her face. In the second snap in the series, Ayesha peered down at the ground and extended one foot slightly, flaunting her outfit even more.

Ayesha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the chic snap, as the post received over 42,900 likes within just two hours.

Her followers filled the comments section with praise and compliments for the beauty.

“You’re such a doll,” one follower commented.

“Where’s this outfit from?” one fan who loved her style asked in the comments section.

Another follower called Ayesha a “STYLE ICON.”

One admirer was curious as to why Ayesha was spending time at a studio lot and remarked “hol’ up! What you doin at Warner Bro’s Studios!!!!!” followed by a series of flame emoji.

When it comes to her Instagram page, Ayesha shares all sorts of content. She loves to cook, as most fans know, and often shares posts highlighting new developments in her culinary career. She is also passionate about her family and shares plenty of snaps of herself and her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, when they’re getting ready for date night or out on the town together. The proud mama of three also shows fans many pictures of her three children.

However, Ayesha is also a big fan of sharing outfit posts that highlight her ensembles. Recently, the beauty shared a picture of herself in black riding pants and riding boots as she worked on learning a new hobby.