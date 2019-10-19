‘Brazilian Megan Fox’ Claudia Alende Showcases Tiny Waist In A Skimpy White Crop Top

Claudia Alende is the Brazilian doppelganger of actress Megan Fox and she’s proving it in her latest Instagram update. The model stunned in a tiny little top as she posed for the camera and thrilled her 9.7 million followers.

In the sexy snapshot, Claudia was sporting a white, cropped eyelet top with thin spaghetti straps. The skimpy shirt left little to the imagination while flaunting Alende’s ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, and curvy hips. She paired the top with some light-colored jeans that hugged her curves, as she snapped the selfie in the bathroom mirror.

Claudia had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized her hairstyle with two large clips on the sides of her head to hold her raven tresses back.

Alende also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long, thick lashes, and pink eyeshadow. She also wore a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look. She also had a baby blue color painted on her long nails.

Claudia’s fans loved the snap so much that they gave the photo over 53,000 likes and more than 400 comments in the first hour after it went live on Instagram.

“Wow so gorgeous,” one of Claudia’s social media followers wrote in the comment section.

“The most beautiful and adorable,” another loyal fan stated.

“Stunning,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful,” another follower said.

On her personal website, Claudia revealed that she has a true passion for singing and music. She also admitted that back in 2017, Forbes named her one of the top 15 Instagram followers to follow. She also told fans that she was a real tomboy growing up.

“When she was 20 year old, she moved to Sao Paulo where she participated in a Brazilian beauty contest. She finished as vice champion and garnered immediate international media attention. The media also noticed her uncanny resemblance to American actress and model Megan Fox and began writing about it,” Alende’s bio went on to reveal.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of “Brazilian Megan Fox” Claudia Alende by following the stunning brunette bombshell on her Instagram account, where she posts racy photos like bikini shots and rocks Daisy Dukes on a regular basis for her fans to enjoy.