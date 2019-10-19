Kendra Duggar Captivates Instagram With Brand New Baby Bump Photo

Kendra Duggar is into the home stretch of her pregnancy.

Kendra Duggar doesn’t have much longer before she is expected to deliver her baby girl next month, or maybe even a little sooner. She is about 36 weeks along in her second pregnancy and she is glowing in a new Instagram photo that was posted on Friday.

While most pictures have been seen with her husband, Joe Duggar, and 1-year-old son, Garrett, this new snap has Kendra standing next to her sister, Lauren Caldwell. The two girls resemble each other, as her Instagram followers observed. They also noticed that the expectant mom has dropped since her last photo, and that usually means that the baby is getting ready for birth. Her baby bump is front and center once again. You can’t help but notice how big she is getting.

The 21-year-old Counting On star is wearing a loose-fitting salmon-colored dress with flared sleeves. She is cradling her belly with a big smile on her face. Lauren matches her older sister wearing a form fitting paisley dress. Kendra is obviously close with Lauren, as she hinted in the caption.

Duggar fans loved the new snap as they commented on how lovely the girls are. Most are amazed at how they look so much alike.

“Love that dress on you! You are glowing! So beautiful, both you and your sister,” one person wrote.

“Kendra you are a favorite. Your sweet smile says it all. Truly beautiful. A gem,” another fan said.

Within a half-hour of posting, the new baby bump photo racked up more than 10,000 likes. The Duggar daughter-in-law is due in November and fans are ready for more babies.

Earlier this month, Kendra and Joe took their son to a beach in Florida for a nice vacation before the baby is born. The Caldwell family were there as well. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, the reality stars shared a few photos from the beach. There were also snaps of Garrett playing with his Uncle Isaiah, who is five months younger than him. Kendra and her mom were pregnant at the same time last year.

The new season of Counting On is underway. The second episode will be shown on Tuesday, October 22, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Kendra Duggar is just one of four in the family who are not only expecting babies, but they are all having girls.

Keep watching for more updates and news on who will be courting next, and if there will be anymore babies coming along in the Duggar family.