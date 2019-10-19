WWE Rumors: Retired Hall Of Famer To Join Team Hogan At ‘Crown Jewel’

Rumors of Edge making his WWE in-ring return have been circulating for months now, but the latest one states that he’ll be at the upcoming Crown Jewel event to compete in a wrestling match for the first time in eight years.

As documented by Ringside News, Rinoo.net — a reputable Arabic lifestyle website that covers happenings pertaining to Kuwait, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates — is reporting that “The Rated-R Superstar” will replace join Team Hogan against Team Flair.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Rollins was removed from the match because he’ll be facing “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on the same night in a Falls Count Anywhere match. He was subsequently replaced by Roman Reigns on tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown, but there’s still a spot available for another wrestler.

If Edge’s return to the squared circle actually goes ahead, he will join Ricochet, Rusev, Ali and Reigns to take on Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley and a mystery partner.

Appointing Edge as a member of Team Hogan also makes sense from a storyline perspective. Not only is the Hall of Famer a well documented “Hulkamaniac,” but the pair briefly teamed together back in 2002 and even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Edge was in Pittsburgh to reportedly see a WWE doctor in order to determine if he’s healthy enough to wrestle. While he could have been in the city for a different reason, Pittsburgh’s history with WWE is synonymous with performers receiving medical examinations.

At August’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, Edge made a surprise appearance by interrupting an Elias segment and spearing the singing superstar to the mat. It was the first wrestling maneuver that Edge performed since calling it a day in 2011, which fueled rumors that he’ll return for another match.

On top of that, Edge also confirmed that he feels like he could wrestle in another match on an episode of his podcast following the show, but he didn’t believe that WWE’s medical team would ever clear him.

However, since the Crown Jewel match features nine other superstars, Edge wouldn’t have to bear the brunt of any serious physicality. Like the segment with Elias, his involvement could be limited to a move that doesn’t require him to take any bumps.

It remains to be seen if there’s any truth to these rumors, but we’ll find out on October 31.