WWE News: Rumors Of Hall Of Famer’s In-Ring Comeback Crushed On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

Rumors of Edge making his WWE in-ring return have been circulating for months now, but the latest one stated that he’d be at the upcoming Crown Jewel event to compete in a wrestling match for the first time in eight years.

As documented by Ringside News, Rinoo.net — an Arabic lifestyle website that covers happenings pertaining to Kuwait, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates — reported that “The Rated-R Superstar” was going to captain Team Hogan against Team Flair.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Seth Rollins was stripped of his captaincy and removed from the match because he’ll be facing “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on the same night in a Falls Count Anywhere match. That left two spots on the team available going into tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown, and this further fueled speculation pertaining to Edge’s comeback.

Unfortunately, those rumors have since been proven false. Roman Reigns has been confirmed as the leader of Team Hogan. He’ll be joined by Ali, Shorty G, Rusev, and Ricochet to take on Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, King Corbin and a mystery opponent.

This development will disappoint fans who were hoping to see Edge return to captain Hulk Hogan’s faction. Not only is the Hall of Famer a well documented “Hulkamaniac,” but the pair briefly teamed together back in 2002 and even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Having him captain the team would have made sense from a storyline perspective.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Edge was in Pittsburgh to reportedly see a WWE doctor in order to determine if he’s healthy enough to wrestle. While he could have been in the city for a different reason, Pittsburgh’s history with WWE is synonymous with performers receiving medical examinations.

At August’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, Edge made a surprise appearance by interrupting an Elias segment and spearing the singing superstar to the mat. It was the first wrestling maneuver that Edge has performed since calling it a day in 2011, which fueled rumors that he’ll return for another match.

Loading...

On top of that, Edge also confirmed that he feels like he could wrestle in another match on an episode of his podcast following the show, but he didn’t believe that WWE’s medical team would ever clear him.

However, as documented by WrestleTalk, he also revealed that he’s been looking into stem cell research to help him recover from the neck injury that forced him to retire.

While Edge won’t be competing in the upcoming tag team match, it remains to be seen if there’s any truth to these recent rumors. Fans will find out once and for all on October 31.