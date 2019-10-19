Lisa Rinna Strips Down To See-Through Underwear On Instagram, Kelly Ripa Notices It

Lisa Rinna‘s Instagram activity appears to have been noticed by Kelly Ripa. It’s been one day since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star delivered her first lingerie post: the closet selfie of Lisa came with its own drama as a fan called Lisa “a million years old.” Lisa did jokingly confirm that she was, indeed, that old, with the star even following her snap with another photo.

Lisa’s photo showed her in the same pink bra and panties she’d rocked for her first photo. The setting was a slightly different one, though: while the first image came as a selfie from inside Lisa’s closet, the second seemed to suggest that someone else was holding the camera. Lisa was seen posing in what may have been her kitchen, with the star offering a slightly better view of her lingerie – in fact, it looked like the bra was somewhat see-through, with fans seeing quite a lot more chest than they had in the closet selfie.

The caption used by the star stuck to the Breast Cancer Awareness Month theme she’d already used – clearly, it means a lot to Lisa. The star’s photo also showed her delivering a bit of a pout and posing with her arms held up to her head.

While the photo racked up over 30,000 likes in a day, it seemed to attract Kelly’s attention: the 50-year-old left Lisa a like.

The interactions between Kelly and Lisa are quite something on Instagram. Earlier this month, Lisa delivered a raunchy dance to Michael Jackson music in her sweatpants, with the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host leaving her a like. Lisa then followed her video with some dancing to Harry Styles: this one got a direct comment from the daytime talk show host.

Lisa’s Instagram does seem to showcase a fun-loving vibe. The dancing videos are pretty regular, with some even seeing the star in a bikini. The videos are usually low-frills, though, with Lisa seen makeup-free and without any professional photography. The low-key approach is something that Lisa has mentioned to Denise Richards: a feature via Interview saw the two talk.

“I don’t have a glam squad, either. I’ve kind of amassed one over the past five years, but I’m very much like Denise. I’m a casual girl during the day, and I think as you go along in this experience, and when a cast member like Erika [Jayne] comes along, or Dorit [Kemsley], and they raise the bar so high in the style game, you feel an obligation to raise the bar,” Lisa said.

Fans of Kelly Ripa will likely know why the blonde left Lisa a like – humor-loving celebrities are into other humor-loving celebrities.