Texas Hottie Hope Beel Tousles Her Hair & Rocks Curve-Hugging Nude Spandex On Instagram

Hope Beel‘s chiseled body was on full display on Friday as she kicked off the weekend wearing a skintight spandex ensemble which flaunted all of her enviable curves.

In the sexy snapshot, Hope looked both casual and comfortable as she was all decked out for fall while she wore a pair of tight nude spandex shorts and a matching sports bra. The outfit hugged all of Beel’s curves and flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, six-pack abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Hope wore her long, raven locks parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a black blazer, dainty gold chains around her neck, and some black boots with chunky heels.

The Texas native also sported a full face of makeup for the double update, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner, as well as pink eyeshadow and matching blush. She included a bronzed glow and a dark pink color on her lips, completing the glam look.

Of course, Hope’s 1.2 million followers fell in love with the gorgeous snap, as they clicked the like button over 2,000 times in the first hour after it was the photo was posted to the platform.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Glamorous and gorgeous,” another adoring fan stated.

“So stunning,” a third comment read.

“Excellent outfit,” quipped a fourth social media user.

Back in 2016, Hope sat down for an interview with Women Fitness and opened up about having a loyal following of people who are all interested in her personal fitness journey, as well as her career path.

Loading...

“It’s been a blessing to have so many people who believe in me to follow my journey and my goal is to continue to inspire people to believe that it doesn’t matter where you are, what you’ve done, you can always become what you’ve always wanted to be,” Hope told the outlet.

In addition, Hope said that she likes to mix up her workouts and that she tries to combat hunger by eating something about every two or three hours. She also has cheat days and doesn’t deprive herself of things.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Hope Beel’s racy bikini shots and other stunning photos by following the brunette bombshell on her Instagram account, which she updates on a daily basis with her sexy snaps and fitness related posts.