Sara Underwood Sizzles In Revealing Crop Top And Unusual Pants On Beach Day

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood is constantly tantalizing her 9.2 million Instagram followers with sizzling selfies taken in all kinds of locations. The blond bombshell takes tons of photos in scenic spots, either when she’s on the road somewhere or when she’s exploring her home base of the Olympic National Forest.

Recently, Underwood shared a double Instagram update that had her followers drooling. It looked to be a somewhat overcast day as she posed on a beach covered in huge logs rather than pristine white sand. She rocked a revealing crop top that dipped low in the front, showing off a ton of cleavage, as well as a sliver of her toned stomach.

She paired the crop top with some unusual knit pants with a drawstring waist. The pants hugged her curves, flaunting her voluptuous figure. She finished off the look with a hat placed on top of her tousled blond waves, and a beige jacket to combat the chill in the air. In the first snap, Underwood posed with her hands on her waist and smiled at the camera.

For the second snap in the series, Underwood shared a full body shot that highlighted just how unusual the pants were. In addition to being high-waisted, the pants were wide-legged. The fabric clung to her hips and booty, but added some volume to her lower legs in an eye-catching silhouette. She told her followers where all the elements of her ensemble came from in the caption, and gave credit to her photographer, her partner, Jacob Witzling, whom she is building cabins with in the Pacific Northwest.

Underwood always looks smoking hot, even when she’s traipsing across a beach covered in massive logs. The bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt a little skin in her adventurous shots, and that’s exactly what her followers love. The post received over 80,300 likes within just eight hours, as her fans weighed in with their comments.

One follower left a long comment, sharing a ton of compliments about the blond beauty.

“I just adore you! Your style, your love story, your scenic photographers with your touch to it, the cabins! I always talk about how I would love to get married in the woods and honeymoon in one of your cabins!”

Another follower decided to get his flirt on with Underwood.

“I’d love to get cozy INSIDE those pants,” he commented.

“It’s always hard to choose what more beautiful. You or the landscape sara,” another fan added.

Underwood loves to flaunt her curves for the camera. Just a few days ago, the bombshell tantalized her followers by sharing a snap in which she rocked a plunging olive green top and scandalously short plaid miniskirt.