Bombshell Pamela Wows Instagram In The Tiniest Chain Bikini Imaginable

Pamela Alexandra has delivered an Instagram update – apparently, just in time for the weekend. The model and social media sensation is fast-rising on the platform, with 2.6 million individuals now subscribing to her updates. Pamela is loved for her super-sexy curves, although this girl comes with a sense of humor: Pamela recently squeezed her curves into a mint-green bikini – the caption revealed way more, though.

Earlier today, Pamela updated her Instagram. The star was seen in her usual, fuss-free way. Pamela had been filmed attempting to get out of a swimming pool – the model fully admitted in her caption that she didn’t think she’d managed it too gracefully. The footage seemed to do the trick for Pamela’s fans, though. That might have had something to do with the fact the this beauty had kitted herself out in a skimpy bikini.

Pamela’s two-piece was, indeed, a tiny one. The hot pink swimwear boasted a dangerously low-cut neckline, with a similarly minimal finish manifesting from the briefs. The bikini was slightly unusual, though, with it being held together by heavy gold chains.

Pamela was seen lifting herself out of the water, planting herself on its edge, then delivering her infectious smile and laugh. Clearly, the video has proven a hit, racking up over 98,000 views in just 4 hours.

Fan comments poured in, and there were no two ways about it: Pamela had wowed her fans.

“Beautiful view,” one fan wrote.

“Nice body but I love your smile,” another wrote.

“LORDY” was all one fan could manage.

“Goodness gracious is more like it,” one fan wrote with a string of fire and alien emoji.

Loading...

Pamela does seem to have won over her fans simply by being herself. While many of Instagram‘s swimwear faces go down the raunchy or overly-glam route, Pamela bucks the trend. Fans get a raw deal with this star, although there’s no denying that Pamela’s fashion sense is on-point. The star earns her cash much like her peers do: she influences. As to the brands seen on Pamela’s feed, they don’t seem too varied, with Pamela appearing to choose Fashion Nova Curve for many of her updates. The brand is, of course, notorious on Instagram, with plenty of models seen collaborating with the label.

Pamela’s recent posts have included some stunning dresses, bikinis, and plenty of poolside moments. Nearly all have included the star’s trademark sense of fun and humor.

Those curves are, indeed, incredible. Fans wishing to stay updated on Pamela’s looks and activities should give her Instagram account a follow.