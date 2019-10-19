Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Gold Snakeskin Mini Dress

Rapper Chanel West Coast recently surprised her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a snap of herself in a smoking hot snakeskin dress. The pint-sized powerhouse shared a picture of herself yesterday in the same dress, spending some time in the studio working with rapper Too Short. The shots Chanel shared yesterday were in black and white, but today she posted a full color snap that showcased her outfit to perfection.

Chanel rocked a snakeskin dress that clung to every inch of her curves and barely reached mid thigh. Her toned legs were on full display, and she accentuated them even more with a pair of gold strappy stiletto heels. The low neckline of the dress also revealed a hint of cleavage. She paired the dress with a cardigan crafted from the same fabric for a full snakeskin vibe. Chanel kept the accessories simple, adding a few bracelets and a pair of aviator sunglasses to complete the look.

She posed on a sidewalk outdoors in front of a green lawn, and served up some major attitude with a sassy pose. She recently rocked vibrant dark pink hair in a few snaps, but for her latest post she was back to a more natural brunette hair color.

Chanel’s fans loved the sassy snap, and the picture received over 13,200 likes within just one hour. The outfit she rocked was by online retailer Fashion Nova and she shared a motivational caption with her followers that was all about independence.

“Love the outfit you wear it well,” one follower commented.

“Those legs and feet,” another fan said.

Another follower commented “gorgeous work it girl.”

“Wow all I can say is OMG,” another fan said.

One fan even complimented Chanel on her work ethic.

“Sadly most people don’t have your work ethic to crush it.”

Many of her fans simply left a string of emoji in the comments section to express how they felt about her outfit.

Chanel is a style chameleon who is always changing up her look. She frequently flaunts her insane physique in tight mini dresses that cling to her curves and show off all her assets. However, she also loves to rock street style looks that have a bit more of an edge.

In the past few Instagram shots alone, Chanel has rocked a few different hair colors, from pink to platinum blonde to brown. Fans will have to follow her on Instagram to make sure they don’t miss her next style transformation.