Issa Vegas Submerges Herself In A Swimming Pool, Shows Off Amazing Physique In A Metallic Bikini

Fitness model and Instagram sensation Issa Vegas has successfully attracted 4.5 million followers on the photo-sharing website, thanks to her sultry bikini and lingerie snaps that the model posts every week to tease her fans.

Taking to her page on Friday, October 18, Issa shared a hot new snap where she could be seen rocking a metallic bikini, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage, as well as her tight stomach.

She tied her hair into a bun, opted for a deep-red lip color to accentuate her plump lips, and accessorized with a pair of orange aviator sunglasses to pull off a sexy, yet stylish look.

The model posed for the picture while being partially submerged in a swimming pool, raised her arms to hold the back of her head and left her lips slightly parted to exude seductive vibes.

Within an hour of posting, the snap has amassed close to 40,000 likes and about 500 comments, showing that the model is indeed very popular on social media, with fans never seeming to get enough of her hotness.

“You’re such a beautiful lady,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“Damn! I love you so much,” said another admirer, expressing his feelings.

Prior to sharing the hot bikini picture, Issa shared a set of pictures where she could be seen pulling off a wintry look in a black pencil skirt and neon-green turtleneck shirt that she teamed with fishnet stockings, a black woolen cap, and a pair of black booties.

To pose for the picture, the model bent down, stuck her booty out, and blew kisses at the camera.

Even though there was no skin-showing at all, the picture has amassed a whopping 120,000 likes and about 3,000 comments, proving that Issa does not necessarily need to show off skin in order to get her followers’ attention.

Loading...

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by Brittanya Razavi and Yanet Garcia, among other models and influencers.

Before sharing her winter look, Issa treated her fans to another set of glamorous pictures in which she was featured rocking a printed black mini dress. The outfit allowed her to show off her amazing figure, particularly her long, sexy legs, which she accentuated with the help of black high-heeled pumps.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, the 22-year-old stunner was born and raised in Argentina. Quoting Famous Birthdays, the article further stated that apart from being a model, she is known for being a social media influencer and a fitness trainer.