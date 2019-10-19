‘Playboy’ Princess Sarah Harris Flashes Her Booty During Bikini Bike Ride In Bora Bora

Sarah Harris recently returned from a vacation to Bali, but she’s already looking to leave New Zealand again. This time the Playboy model told her over 2.2 million Instagram followers that she wants to travel back to Bora Bora.

In her most recent photo update, Sarah shared a throwback picture of herself rocking a pair of tiny white thong bikini bottoms and a skimpy striped crop top that fell off of her shoulders as she rode a bike around Bora Bora.

Sarah’s gorgeous face is hidden from the camera as she flaunted her curvy booty, long, lean legs, toned arms, and tiny waist with her backside facing the lens. Her long, blond hair was parted down the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back.

In the background of the stunning photo was a gorgeous ocean scene, with cabanas, and a bright blue sky with white, fluffy clouds. The model’s cheeky new snap definitely caught the attention of fans, who clicked the like button over 6,000 times and posted more than 120 comments on the racy post.

“OMG…wow! Amazing as always!” one of Sarah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Gorgeous,” another adoring fan stated.

“You are always the best,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful picture,” another admirer remarked.

Sarah has definitely become one of the hottest women on Instagram with her killer body and stunning snaps. While it seems that Harris is very confident with her bikini body and sexy image, that wasn’t always the case.

The former Playboy bunny previously told her fans that there was a time when she had a terrible relationship with food, and that she was so insecure with her curves that she developed an eating disorder.

Loading...

“I was insecure and so paranoid about even sniffing a carb. I genuinely thought I was fat, I looked in the mirror and hated what I saw. If I ate even half a chocolate bar I would run to the bathroom and force myself to be sick,” Sarah admitted to her followers online, per the Daily Mail.

However, since that time, Sarah has learned to love her body, which is idolized by many on social media due to her racy photos.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sarah Harris’ bikini snaps, stunning figure, and gorgeous photos by following the model on her social media account, which she updates on the regular for her beloved followers.