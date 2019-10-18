‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Exposes Chest In Open Shirt On Instagram

Maitland Ward has posted an “exposing” Instagram update today. The former Boy Meets World star is no stranger to flashing the flesh on her social media. It hasn’t been that long since the redhead lifted up her shirt to expose a fair amount of breast, although today is featuring the adult entertainment star showcasing her assets in a different way.

Earlier today, Maitland updated her account. The 42-year-old delivered two photos; both to celebrate reaching a milestone with her paid subscribers. The good girl image with this former television star has, of course, been somewhat shed by virtue of Maitland entering the pornography industry. Her adult film debut, Drive, has been making headlines.

Maitland’s first photo was a selfie. The star was photographed from the waist up and rocking what would likely be considered a fairly ordinary wardrobe. Maitland appeared in a pair of blue jeans paired with a red and white plaid shirt. An unbuttoned and open top upped the ante, with the star’s exposed chest and ample assets taking center stage.

A quick swipe to the right showed a completely different image. Here, Maitland was sitting in the splits and rocking a red bikini with a soccer ball between her legs. Both photos showed the star rocking a full face of makeup, with lipstick, eyeshadow, and warming blush. Maitland wrote in the caption to thank all of her supporters, and she closed it with two heart emoji.

Maitland’s career change has proven to be a talking point. For the most part, it seems that her fans have welcomed her shift into the adult entertainment world, although that could be considered objective. Anyone not keen has likely made the decision to not follow the star’s Instagram.

Maitland has another side to her, though. The redhead is massively into cosplay, and she told In Touch Weekly that the cosplay world actually influenced her decision to enter her current career. Ward spoke of the change overall.

“I started doing this kind of film, professional stuff, not very long ago – only a couple months ago. I felt ready. It wasn’t like I was saying, ‘Oh, I want to do this all along’, but it was like, ‘I need to do this.’ I really feel that quality stuff and the hot sex stuff can be together, and I really want that,” she told the magazine.

Maitland’s update today quickly racked up likes, with over 6,000 clocked within 30 minutes of the post going live. Fans wishing to see more of Maitland should follow her Instagram.